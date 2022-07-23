Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Chapter 8, Problem 15b

The eukaryotic gene Gen-100 contains four introns labeled A to D. Imagine that Gen-100 has been isolated and its DNA has been denatured and mixed with polyadenylated mRNA from the gene.
Label the introns.

1
Understand the structure of eukaryotic genes: Eukaryotic genes consist of exons (coding regions) and introns (non-coding regions). Introns are removed during RNA splicing to produce mature mRNA.
Recognize that polyadenylated mRNA refers to mature mRNA, which has undergone splicing to remove introns and has a poly-A tail added at its 3' end.
Denature the DNA of the Gen-100 gene to separate its two strands, allowing hybridization with the mature mRNA.
Mix the denatured DNA with the mature mRNA. The exons in the mRNA will hybridize with their complementary sequences in the DNA, while the introns will form loops because they are absent in the mRNA.
Label the loops formed during hybridization as introns A, B, C, and D, corresponding to the non-coding regions of the Gen-100 gene that were spliced out during mRNA processing.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Introns and Exons

Introns are non-coding sequences within a gene that are transcribed into pre-mRNA but are removed during RNA splicing. Exons, on the other hand, are the coding sequences that remain in the mature mRNA and are translated into proteins. Understanding the distinction between introns and exons is crucial for analyzing gene structure and function.
mRNA Processing

RNA Splicing

RNA splicing is the process by which introns are removed from the pre-mRNA transcript, and exons are joined together to form the final mRNA molecule. This process is essential for producing a functional mRNA that can be translated into a protein. Knowledge of splicing mechanisms helps in understanding how gene expression is regulated.
RNA

Polyadenylation

Polyadenylation is the addition of a poly(A) tail to the 3' end of mRNA molecules, which enhances mRNA stability and facilitates its export from the nucleus to the cytoplasm. This modification is important for the maturation of mRNA and plays a role in the regulation of gene expression. Recognizing the significance of polyadenylation is key to understanding mRNA processing.
