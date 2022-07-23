For a eukaryotic gene whose transcription requires the activity of an enhancer sequence, explain how proteins bound at the enhancer interact with RNA pol II and transcription factors bound at the promoter.
The eukaryotic gene Gen-100 contains four introns labeled A to D. Imagine that Gen-100 has been isolated and its DNA has been denatured and mixed with polyadenylated mRNA from the gene.
Label the introns.
Three genes identified in the diagram as A, B, and C are transcribed from a region of DNA. The 5'-to-3' transcription of genes A and C elongates mRNA in the right-to-left direction, and transcription of gene B elongates mRNA in the left-to-right direction. For each gene, identify the coding strand by designating it as an 'upper strand' or 'lower strand' in the diagram.
Illustrate the R-loop structure that would be seen with electron microscopy.
Are intron regions single stranded or double stranded? Why?
The segment of the bacterial TrpA gene involved in intrinsic termination of transcription is the following:
3'-TGGGTCGGGGCGGATTACTGCCCCGAAAAAAAACTTG-5'
5'-ACCCAGCCCCGCCTAATGACGGGGCTTTTTTTTGAAC-3' Draw the mRNA structure that forms during transcription of this segment of the TrpA gene.
Label the template and coding DNA strands.