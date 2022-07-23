Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
For a eukaryotic gene whose transcription requires the activity of an enhancer sequence, explain how proteins bound at the enhancer interact with RNA pol II and transcription factors bound at the promoter.

span>Identify the location of the enhancer sequence relative to the promoter. Enhancers can be located upstream, downstream, or even within introns of the gene they regulate.
span>Understand that proteins called transcription factors bind to the enhancer sequence. These proteins are often referred to as activators.
span>Recognize that the DNA between the enhancer and the promoter loops out, allowing the enhancer-bound proteins to come into close proximity with the promoter-bound proteins and RNA polymerase II.
span>Learn that the enhancer-bound activators interact with coactivators or mediator complexes, which serve as a bridge to RNA polymerase II and the general transcription factors at the promoter.
span>Realize that these interactions facilitate the assembly of the transcriptional machinery at the promoter, enhancing the rate of transcription initiation by RNA polymerase II.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enhancer Sequences

Enhancer sequences are regulatory DNA elements that can significantly increase the transcription of associated genes. They are typically located far from the promoter region and can function in a tissue-specific manner. Enhancers bind transcription factors, which then interact with the transcription machinery, facilitating the recruitment of RNA polymerase II (RNA pol II) to initiate transcription.
Transcription Factors

Transcription factors are proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate gene expression. They can act as activators or repressors, influencing the assembly of the transcriptional machinery at the promoter. In the context of enhancers, transcription factors bound to these elements can form loops in the DNA, bringing them into proximity with RNA pol II and other factors at the promoter, thereby enhancing transcription.
Eukaryotic Transcription

RNA Polymerase II (RNA pol II)

RNA polymerase II is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing mRNA from a DNA template during transcription in eukaryotic cells. It requires the assembly of various transcription factors and co-activators at the promoter to initiate transcription. The interaction between RNA pol II and proteins bound at enhancers is crucial for the efficient transcription of genes, as these interactions help stabilize the transcription complex and promote the transition from initiation to elongation.
RNA
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the role of enhancer sequences in transcription of eukaryotic genes? Speculate about why enhancers are not part of transcription of bacterial genes.

Textbook Question

Describe the difference between introns and exons.

Textbook Question

Draw a bacterial promoter and label its consensus sequences. How does this promoter differ from a eukaryotic promoter transcribed:

By RNA polymerase II?

By RNA polymerase I?

By RNA polymerase III?

Textbook Question

Three genes identified in the diagram as A, B, and C are transcribed from a region of DNA. The 5'-to-3' transcription of genes A and C elongates mRNA in the right-to-left direction, and transcription of gene B elongates mRNA in the left-to-right direction. For each gene, identify the coding strand by designating it as an 'upper strand' or 'lower strand' in the diagram.

Textbook Question

The eukaryotic gene Gen-100 contains four introns labeled A to D. Imagine that Gen-100 has been isolated and its DNA has been denatured and mixed with polyadenylated mRNA from the gene.

Illustrate the R-loop structure that would be seen with electron microscopy.

Textbook Question

The eukaryotic gene Gen-100 contains four introns labeled A to D. Imagine that Gen-100 has been isolated and its DNA has been denatured and mixed with polyadenylated mRNA from the gene.

Label the introns.

