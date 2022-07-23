RNA Polymerase II (RNA pol II)

RNA polymerase II is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing mRNA from a DNA template during transcription in eukaryotic cells. It requires the assembly of various transcription factors and co-activators at the promoter to initiate transcription. The interaction between RNA pol II and proteins bound at enhancers is crucial for the efficient transcription of genes, as these interactions help stabilize the transcription complex and promote the transition from initiation to elongation.