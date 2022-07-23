Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Problem 16a
Chapter 8, Problem 16a
Chapter 8, Problem 16a

The segment of the bacterial TrpA gene involved in intrinsic termination of transcription is the following:
3'-TGGGTCGGGGCGGATTACTGCCCCGAAAAAAAACTTG-5'
5'-ACCCAGCCCCGCCTAATGACGGGGCTTTTTTTTGAAC-3' Draw the mRNA structure that forms during transcription of this segment of the TrpA gene.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the template strand for transcription. In this case, the template strand is the 3'-5' strand (3'-TGGGTCGGGGCGGATTACTGCCCCGAAAAAAAACTTG-5'). The RNA polymerase will use this strand to synthesize the complementary mRNA strand.
Transcribe the mRNA sequence by pairing complementary RNA nucleotides to the template strand. Replace thymine (T) in the DNA with uracil (U) in the RNA. For example, A pairs with U, T pairs with A, G pairs with C, and C pairs with G.
Determine the sequence of the mRNA. The resulting mRNA sequence will be complementary to the template strand and will run in the 5'-3' direction. For example, the first few bases of the mRNA will be 5'-ACCCAGCCCCGC...-3'.
Analyze the mRNA sequence for the intrinsic termination signal. Intrinsic termination in bacteria often involves a GC-rich region followed by a series of uracil (U) residues. The GC-rich region forms a hairpin loop structure, and the U-rich region causes the RNA polymerase to dissociate.
Draw the mRNA structure. Represent the GC-rich region as a hairpin loop, with complementary base pairing between the GC-rich sequences. Follow this with a single-stranded U-rich tail to complete the intrinsic termination structure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information encoded in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). During transcription, RNA polymerase binds to the DNA at the promoter region and synthesizes a complementary RNA strand using one of the DNA strands as a template. This process is crucial for gene expression, as it allows the information in genes to be translated into proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

mRNA Structure

mRNA, or messenger RNA, is a single-stranded nucleic acid that carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. The structure of mRNA includes a 5' cap, a coding region that corresponds to the gene, and a poly-A tail at the 3' end. Understanding the mRNA structure is essential for visualizing how the genetic code is translated into functional proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Ribosome Structure

Intrinsic Termination

Intrinsic termination is a mechanism that signals the end of transcription in prokaryotes, such as bacteria. It occurs when a specific sequence in the newly synthesized RNA forms a stable hairpin structure followed by a series of uracil (U) nucleotides, causing RNA polymerase to dissociate from the DNA. This process is vital for ensuring that transcription stops at the correct location, preventing the production of unnecessary RNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Translation Termination
