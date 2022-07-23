Skip to main content
The segment of the bacterial TrpA gene involved in intrinsic termination of transcription is the following:
3'-TGGGTCGGGGCGGATTACTGCCCCGAAAAAAAACTTG-5'
5'-ACCCAGCCCCGCCTAATGACGGGGCTTTTTTTTGAAC-3'
Label the template and coding DNA strands.

1
Determine the orientation of the DNA strands: The template strand is the one that RNA polymerase reads to synthesize RNA, while the coding strand has the same sequence as the RNA (except thymine is replaced with uracil in RNA).
Identify the 5' to 3' direction for each strand: The sequence provided shows the 3'-5' direction for the first strand and the 5'-3' direction for the second strand.
Label the template strand: The template strand is the one that is complementary to the RNA being synthesized. In this case, the 3'-TGGGTCGGGGCGGATTACTGCCCCGAAAAAAAACTTG-5' strand is the template strand.
Label the coding strand: The coding strand is the one that matches the RNA sequence (except for uracil replacing thymine). In this case, the 5'-ACCCAGCCCCGCCTAATGACGGGGCTTTTTTTTGAAC-3' strand is the coding strand.
Verify the labeling: Ensure that the template strand is complementary to the coding strand and that the coding strand matches the RNA sequence (with uracil replacing thymine).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Strands

DNA consists of two strands: the template strand and the coding strand. The template strand is used by RNA polymerase to synthesize RNA during transcription, while the coding strand has the same sequence as the RNA (except for thymine being replaced by uracil). Understanding the roles of these strands is crucial for analyzing transcription processes.
Transcription

Transcription is the process by which RNA is synthesized from a DNA template. It involves the enzyme RNA polymerase binding to the DNA at a promoter region, unwinding the DNA, and synthesizing a complementary RNA strand. Recognizing the significance of transcription is essential for understanding gene expression and regulation.
Intrinsic Termination

Intrinsic termination is a mechanism that signals the end of transcription in prokaryotes. It occurs when a specific sequence in the RNA forms a hairpin structure followed by a series of uracils, causing RNA polymerase to dissociate from the DNA. This concept is vital for understanding how transcription is precisely regulated and terminated.
