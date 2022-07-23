The eukaryotic gene Gen-100 contains four introns labeled A to D. Imagine that Gen-100 has been isolated and its DNA has been denatured and mixed with polyadenylated mRNA from the gene.
Label the introns.
Are intron regions single stranded or double stranded? Why?
The segment of the bacterial TrpA gene involved in intrinsic termination of transcription is the following:
3'-TGGGTCGGGGCGGATTACTGCCCCGAAAAAAAACTTG-5'
5'-ACCCAGCCCCGCCTAATGACGGGGCTTTTTTTTGAAC-3' Draw the mRNA structure that forms during transcription of this segment of the TrpA gene.
Explain how a sequence of this type leads to intrinsic termination of transcription.
A 2-kb fragment of E. coli DNA contains the complete sequence of a gene for which transcription is terminated by the rho protein. The fragment contains the complete promoter sequence as well as the terminator region of the gene. The cloned fragment is examined by band shift assay. Each lane of a single electrophoresis gel contains the 2-kb cloned fragment under the following conditions:
Lane 1: 2-kb fragment alone
Lane 2: 2-kb fragment plus the core enzyme
Lane 3: 2-kb fragment plus the RNA polymerase holoenzyme
Lane 4: 2-kb fragment plus rho protein
Diagram the relative positions expected for the DNA fragments in this gel electrophoresis analysis.
Explain the relative positions of bands in lanes 1 and 3.