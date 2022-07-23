Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
If you were to look up Gaucher disease on the OMIM website, you would see that there are three major types, designated Type I (OMIM 230800), Type II (OMIM 230900), and Type III (OMIM 231000). All three types are mutations of the gene for acid-β-glucosidase, encoded on chromosome 1. Different mutations of this gene produce the three types of Gaucher disease that differ somewhat in their symptoms and disease severity.
For each mutation, speculate about whether the acid-β-glucosidase enzyme is merely reduced in function or whether its production is eliminated, and explain why.

Step 1: Understand that Gaucher disease is caused by mutations in the gene encoding acid-β-glucosidase, an enzyme responsible for breaking down certain lipids. Different mutations can affect the enzyme's function or production in varying ways.
Step 2: Recognize that Type I Gaucher disease is the most common and generally the mildest form, often associated with reduced enzyme activity rather than complete loss. This suggests mutations here likely reduce enzyme function but do not eliminate production entirely.
Step 3: Note that Type II is the most severe and acute form, often fatal in infancy. Such severity implies mutations that likely eliminate enzyme production or produce a nonfunctional enzyme, leading to a complete loss of enzyme activity.
Step 4: Consider that Type III has an intermediate severity with neurological symptoms developing later. This suggests mutations that partially reduce enzyme function or stability, possibly allowing some enzyme production but with impaired activity.
Step 5: Summarize that the differences in symptoms and severity among the three types reflect the nature of the mutations: from partial loss of function (reduced enzyme activity) to complete loss (no enzyme production), and use this reasoning to speculate on the molecular effects of each mutation.

Gene Mutations and Their Effects on Protein Function

Mutations in a gene can alter the structure and function of the encoded protein. Some mutations reduce enzyme activity by changing amino acids, while others can eliminate protein production entirely by causing premature stop codons or disrupting gene expression. Understanding mutation types helps predict enzyme functionality.
Proteins

Genotype-Phenotype Correlation in Genetic Diseases

Different mutations in the same gene can lead to varying disease types and severities, as seen in Gaucher disease types I, II, and III. This correlation arises because mutations differently affect enzyme activity or stability, influencing symptom onset and progression.
Descriptive Genetics

Role of Acid-β-Glucosidase in Gaucher Disease

Acid-β-glucosidase is a lysosomal enzyme that breaks down glucocerebrosides. Deficiency or malfunction leads to substrate accumulation, causing Gaucher disease. The extent of enzyme impairment determines disease severity and type, linking enzyme function directly to clinical outcomes.
RNA
