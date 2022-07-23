Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Suppose a man and a woman are each heterozygous carriers of a mutation causing a fatal hereditary disease not on the RUSP list. Prenatal genetic testing can identify the genotype of a fetus with regard to this disease and can identify fetuses with the disease. What do you think are the three or four most important factors this couple should consider in their decision making about having children?

Understand the genetic basis of the disease: Since both parents are heterozygous carriers, the disease is likely inherited in an autosomal recessive manner. This means the child must inherit two copies of the mutated gene (one from each parent) to be affected.
Calculate the probability of different genotypes in the offspring: Use a Punnett square to determine the chances of the child being homozygous normal, heterozygous carrier, or homozygous affected. For two heterozygous parents, the probabilities are typically 25% affected, 50% carrier, and 25% unaffected non-carrier.
Consider the severity and prognosis of the disease: Since the disease is fatal and hereditary, the couple should evaluate the impact on quality of life, life expectancy, and available treatments or interventions for affected children.
Evaluate the options for prenatal testing and reproductive choices: Discuss the accuracy, timing, and implications of prenatal genetic testing, as well as alternative reproductive options such as preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), adoption, or use of donor gametes.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

This disease is likely inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern, meaning both parents carry one mutated allele but are unaffected. Each child has a 25% chance of inheriting two mutated alleles and being affected, a 50% chance of being a carrier, and a 25% chance of inheriting two normal alleles. Understanding this risk is crucial for informed reproductive decisions.
Prenatal Genetic Testing and Diagnosis

Prenatal genetic testing can determine whether a fetus has inherited the disease-causing mutations. This allows parents to make informed choices about pregnancy continuation, preparation for a child with special needs, or considering alternative reproductive options. The accuracy, timing, and implications of testing are important factors.
Ethical and Emotional Considerations in Reproductive Decision-Making

Deciding whether to have children when there is a risk of a fatal hereditary disease involves complex ethical and emotional factors. Parents must weigh the potential quality of life for the child, their own values, possible interventions, and psychological impacts. Counseling and support are essential to navigate these challenges.
