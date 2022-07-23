Translation Initiation

Translation initiation is the first step in protein synthesis, where the ribosome assembles around the mRNA. This process involves the recognition of the start codon (AUG) and the recruitment of the initiator tRNA, which carries the first amino acid. The Shine-Dalgarno sequence plays a vital role in this process by ensuring that the ribosome is positioned correctly to start translating the mRNA into a polypeptide chain.