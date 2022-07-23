Outline the events that occur during initiation of translation in E. coli.
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Which is the third amino acid added to the polypeptide chain?
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Identify the sequence and polarity of the mRNA transcribed from this fragmentary template-strand sequence.
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Assume the mRNA is written in the correct reading frame. Determine the amino acid sequence encoded by this fragment. Identify the N- and C-terminal directions of the polypeptide.
Describe three features of tRNA molecules that lead to their correct charging by tRNA synthetase enzymes.
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-UAG-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-AAA-3′