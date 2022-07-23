Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 7b
Chapter 9, Problem 7b

Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-AAA-3′

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between codons and anticodons: Anticodons are sequences of three nucleotides on tRNA that are complementary to the codons on mRNA. The anticodon pairs with the mRNA codon during translation to ensure the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Determine the complementary mRNA codon: The given anticodon is 5′-AAA-3′. To find the complementary mRNA codon, remember that RNA base pairing rules are A (adenine) pairs with U (uracil), and G (guanine) pairs with C (cytosine). Therefore, the complementary mRNA codon is 5′-UUU-3′.
Identify the amino acid corresponding to the mRNA codon: Use the genetic code table to determine which amino acid is specified by the mRNA codon 5′-UUU-3′. Each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid.
Verify the amino acid: Double-check the genetic code table to ensure the correct amino acid is identified for the codon 5′-UUU-3′. This step ensures accuracy in translation.
Conclude the process: The amino acid carried by the tRNA with the anticodon 5′-AAA-3′ is the one specified by the mRNA codon 5′-UUU-3′. This completes the identification process.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

tRNA and Anticodons

Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a type of RNA molecule that helps decode a messenger RNA (mRNA) sequence into a protein. Each tRNA has a specific anticodon sequence that pairs with a corresponding codon on the mRNA. The anticodon is crucial for ensuring that the correct amino acid is added during protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:51
tRNA

Codon-Amino Acid Relationship

In the genetic code, a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides on mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid. The relationship between codons and amino acids is defined by the genetic code, which is universal among most organisms. Understanding this relationship is essential for determining which amino acid corresponds to a given tRNA anticodon.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:51
tRNA

Amino Acid for Anticodon AAA

The anticodon sequence 5′-AAA-3′ pairs with the mRNA codon 3′-UUU-5′, which codes for the amino acid phenylalanine. This pairing is a key aspect of translation, where the tRNA delivers the appropriate amino acid to the growing polypeptide chain based on the mRNA sequence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:51
tRNA
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence

5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′

Which is the third amino acid added to the polypeptide chain?

650
views
Textbook Question

Describe three features of tRNA molecules that lead to their correct charging by tRNA synthetase enzymes.

1365
views
Textbook Question

Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.

5′-UAG-3′

409
views
Textbook Question

Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.

5′-CUC-3′

506
views
Textbook Question

Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.

5′-AUG-3′

593
views
Textbook Question

Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.

5′-GAU-3′

538
views