Textbook Question
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Which is the third amino acid added to the polypeptide chain?
650
views
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Which is the third amino acid added to the polypeptide chain?
Describe three features of tRNA molecules that lead to their correct charging by tRNA synthetase enzymes.
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-UAG-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-CUC-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-AUG-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-GAU-3′