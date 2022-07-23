A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence

Step 1: Identify the complementary mRNA sequence by transcribing the DNA template strand. Remember that RNA uses uracil (U) instead of thymine (T). The DNA template strand is read in the 3′ to 5′ direction, so the mRNA will be synthesized in the 5′ to 3′ direction. For example, A pairs with U, C pairs with G, G pairs with C, and T pairs with A.