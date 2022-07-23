A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence

Polarity of Nucleic Acids

Nucleic acids, including DNA and RNA, have directionality, often referred to as polarity, which is indicated by the 5' and 3' ends. The 5' end has a phosphate group, while the 3' end has a hydroxyl group. During transcription, RNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction, meaning that the RNA strand grows by adding nucleotides to the 3' end, complementary to the 3' to 5' direction of the DNA template.