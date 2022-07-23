In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.
Predict the results of experiments examining GCUA repeats.
Several lines of experimental evidence pointed to a triplet genetic code. Identify three pieces of information that supported the triplet hypothesis of genetic code structure.
Outline the events that occur during initiation of translation in E. coli.
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Assume the mRNA is written in the correct reading frame. Determine the amino acid sequence encoded by this fragment. Identify the N- and C-terminal directions of the polypeptide.
Which is the third amino acid added to the polypeptide chain?
Describe three features of tRNA molecules that lead to their correct charging by tRNA synthetase enzymes.