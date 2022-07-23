Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 5a
Chapter 9, Problem 5a

A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Identify the sequence and polarity of the mRNA transcribed from this fragmentary template-strand sequence.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that transcription involves synthesizing an mRNA strand complementary to the DNA template strand, with uracil (U) replacing thymine (T) in RNA.
Identify the polarity of the DNA template strand provided: 5′-ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT-3′. The mRNA will be synthesized in the 5′ to 3′ direction, complementary to the DNA template strand.
Write the complementary base pairing rules: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U) in RNA, Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G), Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C), and Thymine (T) pairs with Adenine (A).
Apply the base pairing rules to the DNA template strand to determine the mRNA sequence. For example, the first base in the DNA template strand (A) will pair with U in the mRNA, the second base (C) will pair with G, and so on.
Ensure the polarity of the mRNA sequence is 5′ to 3′, as RNA polymerase synthesizes mRNA in this direction. The resulting mRNA sequence will be complementary to the DNA template strand and match the coding strand (non-template strand) except for the substitution of U for T.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information encoded in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). During transcription, RNA polymerase binds to the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA strand by pairing RNA nucleotides with the DNA bases, following the base-pairing rules (A-U and C-G). This process occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Polarity of Nucleic Acids

Nucleic acids, including DNA and RNA, have directionality, often referred to as polarity, which is indicated by the 5' and 3' ends. The 5' end has a phosphate group, while the 3' end has a hydroxyl group. During transcription, RNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction, meaning that the RNA strand grows by adding nucleotides to the 3' end, complementary to the 3' to 5' direction of the DNA template.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations

Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides pair with each other during the processes of DNA replication and transcription. In RNA, adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U) instead of thymine (T), which is found in DNA. Cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G) in both DNA and RNA. Understanding these rules is essential for determining the correct mRNA sequence transcribed from a given DNA template.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Base Distortions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.

Predict the results of experiments examining GCUA repeats.

604
views
Textbook Question

Several lines of experimental evidence pointed to a triplet genetic code. Identify three pieces of information that supported the triplet hypothesis of genetic code structure.

525
views
Textbook Question

Outline the events that occur during initiation of translation in E. coli.

626
views
Textbook Question

A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence

5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′

Assume the mRNA is written in the correct reading frame. Determine the amino acid sequence encoded by this fragment. Identify the N- and C-terminal directions of the polypeptide.

712
views
Textbook Question

A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence

5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′

Which is the third amino acid added to the polypeptide chain?

650
views
Textbook Question

Describe three features of tRNA molecules that lead to their correct charging by tRNA synthetase enzymes.

1365
views