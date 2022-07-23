A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Identify the sequence and polarity of the mRNA transcribed from this fragmentary template-strand sequence.
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Assume the mRNA is written in the correct reading frame. Determine the amino acid sequence encoded by this fragment. Identify the N- and C-terminal directions of the polypeptide.
Which is the third amino acid added to the polypeptide chain?
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Which is the third amino acid added to the polypeptide chain?
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-UAG-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-AAA-3′
5′-AAA-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-CUC-3′
5′-CUC-3′