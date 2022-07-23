Textbook Question
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
Is the DNA nearest A the template strand or the coding strand?
Which end of the DNA is closest to A?
What structure is closest to B?
Which end of the molecule is closest to C?
What structure is closest to D? Be specific.
What structure is closest to E? Be specific.