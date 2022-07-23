Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 39g

Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
Diagram illustrating transcription with labeled structures A, B, C, D, E, F, and G. E is highlighted for identification.
What structure is closest to E? Be specific. 

Examine the diagram provided. The structure labeled 'E' is part of the transcription process, specifically the mRNA strand being synthesized.
Identify the structures surrounding 'E'. The closest structure to 'E' is labeled 'D', which represents a ribosome attached to the mRNA strand.
Understand the relationship between 'E' and 'D'. The ribosome (D) is responsible for translating the mRNA (E) into a polypeptide chain during translation.
Note the other structures in the diagram. 'F' and 'G' represent the growing polypeptide chains being synthesized by the ribosomes, while 'A' is the DNA template and 'B' is the RNA polymerase.
Conclude that the structure closest to 'E' is 'D', the ribosome, which is directly interacting with the mRNA strand during translation.

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information encoded in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). This process involves the enzyme RNA polymerase, which binds to the DNA at a specific region and synthesizes a complementary RNA strand. Understanding transcription is crucial for identifying the roles of various structures in the diagram, particularly in relation to structure E.
Eukaryotic Transcription

RNA Polymerase

RNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during transcription. It unwinds the DNA double helix and adds RNA nucleotides in a sequence complementary to the DNA strand. In the diagram, structure E is likely associated with RNA polymerase, making it essential to recognize its function and location in the transcription process.
RNA

Promoter Region

The promoter region is a specific sequence of DNA located upstream of a gene that signals the start of transcription. It is where RNA polymerase binds to initiate the transcription process. In the context of the diagram, understanding the promoter's role helps in identifying which structure is closest to E, as it is typically located near the transcription start site.
Regions of X Chromosomes
