Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 7e
Chapter 9, Problem 7e

Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-GAU-3′

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the codon that pairs with the given anticodon. Remember that the anticodon on the tRNA is complementary and antiparallel to the mRNA codon. For the anticodon 5′-GAU-3′, the corresponding mRNA codon will be 5′-AUC-3′.
Identify the directionality of the codon and ensure it is read in the 5′ to 3′ direction, which is the standard for mRNA sequences.
Use the genetic code table to find the amino acid corresponding to the mRNA codon 5′-AUC-3′. Look up the codon in the table to determine the amino acid it specifies.
Recall that the genetic code is universal and redundant, meaning multiple codons can code for the same amino acid. Verify the amino acid associated with the codon 5′-AUC-3′.
Conclude that the tRNA with the anticodon 5′-GAU-3′ carries the amino acid specified by the mRNA codon 5′-AUC-3′, based on the genetic code table.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

tRNA and Anticodons

Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a type of RNA molecule that helps decode a messenger RNA (mRNA) sequence into a protein. Each tRNA has a specific anticodon sequence that is complementary to a corresponding codon on the mRNA. This pairing ensures that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain during translation.
Codon-Amino Acid Relationship

The genetic code consists of codons, which are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids. Each codon specifies one amino acid, and the relationship between codons and amino acids is universal across most organisms. Understanding this relationship is crucial for determining which amino acid is associated with a given tRNA anticodon.
Amino Acid for GAU Anticodon

The anticodon sequence 5′-GAU-3′ pairs with the mRNA codon 5′-AUC-3′. According to the genetic code, the codon AUC corresponds to the amino acid isoleucine. Therefore, tRNAs with the GAU anticodon carry isoleucine, which is essential for protein synthesis.
