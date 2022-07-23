Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-AAA-3′
5′-AAA-3′
5′-CUC-3′
5′-AUG-3′
For each of the anticodon sequences given in the previous problem, identify the other codon sequence to which it could potentially pair using third base wobble.
What is the role of codons UAA, UGA, and UAG in translation? What events occur when one of these codons appears at the A site of the ribosome?
Compare and contrast the composition and structure of bacterial and eukaryotic ribosomes, identifying at least three features that are the same and three features that are unique to each type of ribosome.