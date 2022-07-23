Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 12b
Chapter 9, Problem 12b

The diagram of a eukaryotic ribosome shown below contains several errors.
Diagram of a eukaryotic ribosome with labeled sites and mRNA sequence, indicating errors to be corrected.
Redraw the diagram, and correct each error using the mRNA sequence shown.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the errors in the provided eukaryotic ribosome diagram. Common errors might include incorrect labeling of ribosomal subunits, misplacement of mRNA, tRNA, or codons, or incorrect orientation of the ribosome components.
Review the mRNA sequence provided in the problem. Ensure that the sequence is correctly oriented (5' to 3') and matches the direction of translation in a eukaryotic ribosome.
Redraw the ribosome diagram, ensuring that the large (60S) and small (40S) subunits are correctly labeled and positioned. The mRNA should pass through the small subunit, with the start codon (AUG) positioned in the P site.
Correctly position the tRNA molecules in the ribosome. The tRNA carrying methionine (initiator tRNA) should be in the P site, and the next tRNA should align with the codon in the A site.
Ensure that the ribosome diagram reflects the correct translation process, including the direction of movement (5' to 3') and the proper alignment of codons, anticodons, and amino acids being added to the growing polypeptide chain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic Ribosome Structure

Eukaryotic ribosomes are complex molecular machines composed of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and proteins. They consist of two subunits: the large subunit (60S) and the small subunit (40S). These subunits come together during protein synthesis to translate mRNA into polypeptides, ensuring accurate reading of the genetic code.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Ribosome Structure

mRNA Sequence and Codons

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a single-stranded molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis. The mRNA sequence is read in sets of three nucleotides called codons, each of which corresponds to a specific amino acid. Understanding the codon sequence is crucial for accurately translating the mRNA into a functional protein.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Sequencing Difficulties

Translation Process

Translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins using the information encoded in mRNA. It involves three main stages: initiation, elongation, and termination. During this process, tRNA molecules bring amino acids to the ribosome, matching their anticodons with the mRNA codons, ultimately forming a polypeptide chain that folds into a functional protein.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:

5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′

What is the anticodon triplet sequence of the next tRNA to interact with mRNA?

571
views
Textbook Question

Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:

5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′

What events occur to permit the next tRNA to interact with mRNA?

490
views
Textbook Question

The diagram of a eukaryotic ribosome shown below contains several errors.

Examine the diagram carefully, and identify each error.

593
views
Textbook Question

Third-base wobble allows some tRNAs to recognize more than one mRNA codon. Based on this chapter's discussion of wobble, what is the minimal number of tRNA molecules necessary to recognize the following amino acids?

Leucine

1252
views
Textbook Question

Third-base wobble allows some tRNAs to recognize more than one mRNA codon. Based on this chapter's discussion of wobble, what is the minimal number of tRNA molecules necessary to recognize the following amino acids?

Arginine

589
views
Textbook Question

Third-base wobble allows some tRNAs to recognize more than one mRNA codon. Based on this chapter's discussion of wobble, what is the minimal number of tRNA molecules necessary to recognize the following amino acids?

Isoleucine

796
views