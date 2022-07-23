The following figure contains several examples of the Shine–Dalgarno sequence. Using the seven Shine–Dalgarno sequences from E. coli, determine the consensus sequence and describe its location relative to the start codon.
Recombinant human insulin (made by inserting human DNA encoding insulin into E. coli) is one of the most widely used recombinant pharmaceutical products in the world. What segments of the human insulin gene are used to create recombinant bacteria that produce human insulin?
A research scientist is interested in producing human insulin in the bacterial species E. coli. Will the genetic code allow the production of human proteins from bacterial cells? Explain why or why not.
Explain why it is not feasible to insert the entire human insulin gene into E. coli and anticipate the production of insulin.
A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.
...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...
...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...
Locate the sequence encoding the five amino acids of the polypeptide, and identify the template and coding strands of DNA.
A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.
...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...
...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...
Give the sequence and polarity of the mRNA encoding the polypeptide.
A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.
...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...
...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...
Give the polypeptide sequence, and identify the N terminus and C terminus.