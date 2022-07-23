Polarity of Nucleic Acids

Nucleic acids, including DNA and RNA, have polarity, which refers to the directionality of their strands. DNA and RNA strands have a 5' end and a 3' end, indicating the orientation of the sugar-phosphate backbone. The polarity is important for processes like transcription and translation, as it determines the direction in which nucleotides are added during synthesis and how the mRNA is read by ribosomes.