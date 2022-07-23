Explain why it is not feasible to insert the entire human insulin gene into E. coli and anticipate the production of insulin.
A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.
...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...
...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...
Give the sequence and polarity of the mRNA encoding the polypeptide.
Key Concepts
Transcription
mRNA Sequence
Polarity of Nucleic Acids
Recombinant human insulin (made by inserting human DNA encoding insulin into E. coli) is one of the most widely used recombinant pharmaceutical products in the world. What segments of the human insulin gene are used to create recombinant bacteria that produce human insulin?
A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.
...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...
...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...
Locate the sequence encoding the five amino acids of the polypeptide, and identify the template and coding strands of DNA.
A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.
...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...
...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...
Give the polypeptide sequence, and identify the N terminus and C terminus.
A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.
...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...
...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...
Assuming the sequence above is a bacterial gene, identify the region encoding the Shine–Dalgarno sequence.
A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.
...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...
...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...
What is the function of the Shine–Dalgarno sequence?