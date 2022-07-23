Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 29a
Chapter 9, Problem 29a

A research scientist is interested in producing human insulin in the bacterial species E. coli. Will the genetic code allow the production of human proteins from bacterial cells? Explain why or why not.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the genetic code is nearly universal, meaning that the codons (triplets of nucleotides) that specify amino acids are the same in almost all organisms, including humans and bacteria like E. coli.
Recognize that because of this universality, the mRNA transcribed from a human insulin gene can be translated by the bacterial ribosomes to produce the same amino acid sequence as in human cells.
Consider that while the genetic code allows the production of the correct protein sequence, other factors such as post-translational modifications and proper protein folding might differ between human and bacterial cells.
Note that to produce human insulin in E. coli, the human insulin gene must be inserted into a bacterial plasmid with appropriate regulatory sequences (like a bacterial promoter) to ensure expression in the bacterial system.
Summarize that the genetic code's universality enables bacteria to produce human proteins, but successful production also depends on gene cloning techniques and bacterial expression systems.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Universal Genetic Code

The genetic code is nearly universal across all organisms, meaning that the same codons specify the same amino acids in bacteria and humans. This universality allows bacterial cells like E. coli to translate human genes into functional proteins, such as insulin.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:43
The Genetic Code

Gene Expression in Prokaryotes vs. Eukaryotes

While the genetic code is universal, differences exist in gene expression mechanisms between eukaryotes and prokaryotes. For example, human genes contain introns that bacteria cannot process, so the gene must be modified (e.g., using cDNA) for proper expression in E. coli.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:14
Prokaryotic Transcription

Recombinant DNA Technology

Recombinant DNA technology involves inserting a human gene into a bacterial plasmid to produce human proteins in bacteria. This method enables E. coli to produce human insulin by expressing the inserted gene under bacterial control sequences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:51
Recombination after Single Strand Breaks
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The human β-globin polypeptide contains 146 amino acids. How many mRNA nucleotides are required to encode this polypeptide?

746
views
Textbook Question

The mature mRNA transcribed from the human β-globin gene is considerably longer than the sequence needed to encode the 146–amino acid polypeptide. Give the names of three sequences located on the mature β-globin mRNA but not translated.

660
views
Textbook Question

The following figure contains several examples of the Shine–Dalgarno sequence. Using the seven Shine–Dalgarno sequences from E. coli, determine the consensus sequence and describe its location relative to the start codon.

541
views
Textbook Question

Explain why it is not feasible to insert the entire human insulin gene into E. coli and anticipate the production of insulin.

402
views
Textbook Question

Recombinant human insulin (made by inserting human DNA encoding insulin into E. coli) is one of the most widely used recombinant pharmaceutical products in the world. What segments of the human insulin gene are used to create recombinant bacteria that produce human insulin?

567
views
Textbook Question

A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.

...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...

...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...

Locate the sequence encoding the five amino acids of the polypeptide, and identify the template and coding strands of DNA.

573
views