Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 40c
Chapter 9, Problem 40c

For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-AUG-5′

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the codon sequence that pairs with the given tRNA anticodon. The anticodon 3′-AUG-5′ pairs with the mRNA codon 5′-UAC-3′, as base pairing between anticodon and codon follows complementary rules (A pairs with U, and G pairs with C).
Determine the amino acid carried by the tRNA. Use the genetic code table to find the amino acid corresponding to the mRNA codon 5′-UAC-3′. This codon specifies the amino acid Tyrosine (Tyr).
Determine the DNA coding strand sequence. The DNA coding strand is complementary to the template strand and identical to the mRNA sequence (except T replaces U). Therefore, the DNA coding strand sequence is 5′-TAC-3′.
Specify the polarity of the DNA coding strand. The DNA coding strand is written in the 5′ to 3′ direction, which is the standard convention for representing DNA sequences.
Summarize the relationships: The tRNA anticodon 3′-AUG-5′ pairs with the mRNA codon 5′-UAC-3′, which codes for Tyrosine (Tyr). The corresponding DNA coding strand sequence is 5′-TAC-3′.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

tRNA and Anticodons

Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules are essential for translating the genetic code into proteins. Each tRNA has an anticodon that is complementary to a specific codon on mRNA. The sequence of the anticodon determines which amino acid the tRNA carries, allowing for the correct incorporation of amino acids during protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:51
tRNA

Codons and Amino Acids

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides on mRNA that specify a particular amino acid. The genetic code is universal, meaning that each codon corresponds to the same amino acid across different organisms. Understanding the relationship between codons and their corresponding amino acids is crucial for interpreting genetic information and protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:51
tRNA

DNA Coding Strand and Polarity

The DNA coding strand is the strand of DNA that has the same sequence as the mRNA (except for thymine being replaced by uracil). It runs in a 5' to 3' direction, which is important for transcription and translation processes. The polarity of nucleic acids (5' to 3' direction) is fundamental for understanding how genetic information is read and synthesized.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:43
The Genetic Code
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.

Does the diagram depict molecular activity in a bacterium or a eukaryote? Explain the reasoning for your answer. 

520
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.

3′-UAC-5′

654
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.

3′-CCU-5′

534
views
Textbook Question

Base-substitution mutations often change the amino acid specified by a codon. For each of the amino acid changes listed, determine which ones can result from a one–base-pair substitution. For those that can result from a one–base-pair substitution, give the possible wild-type and mutant codons, listing multiple possibilities if there is more than one option.

942
views
Textbook Question

For the sequences given in the following list, indicate whether DNA replication, transcription, pre-mRNA processing, or translation will be most immediately affected by deletion of the sequence. As precisely as you can, specify what step of the process is directly affected by the deletion.

a. start codon

b. TATA box

c. 5' splice site

d. ori sequence

e. -10 consensus sequence

f. Shine–Dalgarno sequence

g. 5' cap

h. termination sequence

611
views