Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 40b

For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-CCU-5′

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the codon sequence that pairs with the given tRNA anticodon. The anticodon is complementary and antiparallel to the mRNA codon. For the anticodon 3′-CCU-5′, the corresponding codon sequence on mRNA will be 5′-GGA-3′.
Determine the amino acid carried by the tRNA. Use the genetic code table to find the amino acid corresponding to the mRNA codon 5′-GGA-3′. This codon specifies the amino acid glycine (Gly).
Determine the DNA coding strand sequence. The DNA coding strand is identical to the mRNA sequence (except thymine (T) replaces uracil (U)). Therefore, the DNA coding strand sequence will be 5′-GGA-3′.
Specify the polarity of the DNA coding strand. The DNA coding strand is written in the 5′ to 3′ direction, so the polarity is 5′-GGA-3′.
Summarize the results: The mRNA codon sequence is 5′-GGA-3′, the amino acid is glycine (Gly), and the DNA coding strand sequence is 5′-GGA-3′ with 5′ to 3′ polarity.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

tRNA and Anticodons

Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules are responsible for bringing amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis. Each tRNA has a specific anticodon sequence that is complementary to a codon on the mRNA. The anticodon ensures that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain based on the genetic code.
Codons and Amino Acids

A codon is a sequence of three nucleotides on mRNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis. The genetic code is universal and defines which codons correspond to which amino acids. For example, the codon corresponding to the tRNA anticodon 3′-CCU-5′ is 5′-GGA-3′, which codes for the amino acid glycine.
DNA Coding Strand and Polarity

The DNA coding strand is the strand of DNA that has the same sequence as the mRNA (except for thymine in DNA replacing uracil in RNA). It runs in a 5′ to 3′ direction, which is crucial for transcription and translation processes. Understanding the polarity of nucleic acids is essential for determining the correct sequences and their corresponding functions in protein synthesis.
