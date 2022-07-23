Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
Indicate where fMet is located in the string to the right of G.
Indicate where fMet is located in the string to the right of G.
Which end of the polypeptide is closest to G?
What process(es) are illustrated in the diagram?
For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-UAC-5′
3′-CCU-5′
3′-AUG-5′