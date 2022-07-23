Ribosomes and Their Structure

Ribosomes are complex molecular machines made of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and proteins that facilitate the translation of mRNA into proteins. They consist of two subunits (large and small) that come together during translation. The presence and structure of ribosomes can indicate whether the diagram represents a prokaryotic or eukaryotic cell, as eukaryotic ribosomes are larger and more complex than those found in prokaryotes.