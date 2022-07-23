DNA Coding Strand and Polarity

The DNA coding strand is the strand of DNA that has the same sequence as the mRNA (except for thymine in DNA replacing uracil in RNA). The polarity of nucleic acid strands is important; the coding strand runs 5′ to 3′, while the complementary template strand runs 3′ to 5′. For the codon 5′-AUG-3′, the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence is 5′-ATG-3′.