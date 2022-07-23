Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 40a
Chapter 9, Problem 40a

For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-UAC-5′

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the codon sequence that pairs with the given tRNA anticodon. The anticodon is complementary and antiparallel to the mRNA codon. For the anticodon 3′-UAC-5′, the corresponding mRNA codon will be 5′-AUG-3′.
Determine the amino acid carried by the tRNA. Use the genetic code table to find the amino acid corresponding to the mRNA codon 5′-AUG-3′. This codon codes for methionine (Met), which is also the start codon in translation.
Determine the DNA coding strand sequence. The DNA coding strand is identical to the mRNA sequence, except that thymine (T) replaces uracil (U). Therefore, the DNA coding strand sequence will be 5′-ATG-3′.
Specify the polarity of the DNA coding strand. The DNA coding strand is written in the 5′ to 3′ direction, which matches the polarity of the mRNA sequence.
Summarize the relationships: The tRNA anticodon 3′-UAC-5′ pairs with the mRNA codon 5′-AUG-3′, which codes for methionine (Met). The corresponding DNA coding strand sequence is 5′-ATG-3′.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

tRNA and Anticodons

Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules are essential for translating mRNA sequences into proteins. Each tRNA has an anticodon, a three-nucleotide sequence that pairs with a complementary codon on the mRNA. The specific anticodon 3′-UAC-5′ pairs with the codon 5′-AUG-3′, which is crucial for determining the amino acid that the tRNA carries.
Codons and Amino Acids

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify particular amino acids during protein synthesis. The codon corresponding to the tRNA anticodon 3′-UAC-5′ is 5′-AUG-3′, which codes for the amino acid methionine. This is significant as methionine is often the first amino acid in protein synthesis, marking the start of translation.
DNA Coding Strand and Polarity

The DNA coding strand is the strand of DNA that has the same sequence as the mRNA (except for thymine in DNA replacing uracil in RNA). The polarity of nucleic acid strands is important; the coding strand runs 5′ to 3′, while the complementary template strand runs 3′ to 5′. For the codon 5′-AUG-3′, the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence is 5′-ATG-3′.
