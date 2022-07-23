Skip to main content
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-CUC-3′

1
Determine the codon sequence that pairs with the given anticodon. Remember that the anticodon sequence on the tRNA is complementary and antiparallel to the mRNA codon. For the anticodon 5′-CUC-3′, the corresponding codon on the mRNA will be 5′-GAG-3′.
Identify the directionality of the codon. Ensure that the codon is read in the 5′ to 3′ direction, which is the standard orientation for mRNA sequences.
Use the genetic code table to find the amino acid corresponding to the codon 5′-GAG-3′. Each codon specifies a particular amino acid.
Verify the amino acid assignment by cross-referencing the genetic code table to ensure accuracy.
Conclude that the tRNA with the anticodon 5′-CUC-3′ carries the amino acid specified by the codon 5′-GAG-3′, based on the genetic code.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

tRNA and Anticodons

Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules are essential for translating the genetic code into proteins. Each tRNA has a specific anticodon sequence that pairs with a corresponding codon on the mRNA during translation. The anticodon 5′-CUC-3′ will base pair with the mRNA codon 5′-GAG-3′, which is crucial for determining the amino acid that will be added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Codon-Amino Acid Relationship

The genetic code consists of codons, which are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify particular amino acids. Each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis. The codon GAG, which pairs with the anticodon CUC, codes for the amino acid glutamic acid, highlighting the importance of understanding this relationship in genetics.
Amino Acids and Protein Synthesis

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and their sequence determines the structure and function of the resulting protein. During translation, amino acids are linked together in the order specified by the mRNA codons. Understanding which amino acid corresponds to a given codon is essential for predicting the properties of the synthesized protein and its role in cellular functions.
