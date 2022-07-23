Textbook Question
Describe three features of tRNA molecules that lead to their correct charging by tRNA synthetase enzymes.
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-UAG-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-AAA-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-AUG-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-GAU-3′
For each of the anticodon sequences given in the previous problem, identify the other codon sequence to which it could potentially pair using third base wobble.