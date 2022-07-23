Skip to main content
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-AUG-3′

Determine the codon sequence that pairs with the given anticodon. Remember that the anticodon on the tRNA is complementary and antiparallel to the mRNA codon. For the anticodon 5′-AUG-3′, the corresponding codon on the mRNA will be 5′-CAU-3′.
Identify the directionality of the codon. Ensure that the codon is read in the 5′ to 3′ direction, which is the standard orientation for mRNA. The codon 5′-CAU-3′ is already in the correct orientation.
Use the genetic code table to determine the amino acid corresponding to the codon 5′-CAU-3′. Look up the codon in the table to find the associated amino acid.
Recall that each codon specifies a single amino acid. Verify the amino acid associated with the codon 5′-CAU-3′ to ensure accuracy.
Conclude that the tRNA with the anticodon 5′-AUG-3′ carries the amino acid identified in the previous step, as it matches the codon 5′-CAU-3′ on the mRNA.

tRNA and Anticodons

Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a type of RNA molecule that helps decode a messenger RNA (mRNA) sequence into a protein. Each tRNA molecule has a specific anticodon sequence that is complementary to a corresponding codon on the mRNA. This pairing ensures that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain during protein synthesis.
Codon-Amino Acid Relationship

In the genetic code, a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides on mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid. The codon 5′-AUG-3′ is known as the start codon and codes for the amino acid methionine. Understanding this relationship is crucial for determining which amino acid corresponds to a given tRNA anticodon.
Amino Acids and Protein Synthesis

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and there are 20 standard amino acids that combine in various sequences to form proteins. The sequence of amino acids in a protein determines its structure and function. During translation, the ribosome facilitates the assembly of amino acids into a polypeptide chain based on the sequence of codons in the mRNA.
