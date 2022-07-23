Textbook Question
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-UAG-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-AAA-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-CUC-3′
Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.
5′-GAU-3′
For each of the anticodon sequences given in the previous problem, identify the other codon sequence to which it could potentially pair using third base wobble.
What is the role of codons UAA, UGA, and UAG in translation? What events occur when one of these codons appears at the A site of the ribosome?