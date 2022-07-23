Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A triplet without overlaps?

1
Understand the structure of the poly-AC mRNA sequence: The sequence alternates between adenine (A) and cytosine (C), forming a repeating pattern of ACACACAC...
Recognize that translation occurs in triplets (codons). Divide the sequence into consecutive groups of three nucleotides: For example, the first few codons would be ACA, CAC, ACA, and so on.
Consult the genetic code table to determine the amino acid specified by each codon. For example, ACA codes for threonine (Thr), and CAC codes for histidine (His).
Identify the repeating pattern of codons and their corresponding amino acids. Since the sequence alternates between ACA and CAC, the resulting amino acid sequence will alternate between threonine and histidine.
Conclude that the translation of the poly-AC mRNA sequence will produce a polypeptide with a repeating pattern of amino acids: threonine (Thr) and histidine (His).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how the sequence of nucleotides in mRNA is translated into amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. It consists of codons, which are groups of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis.
mRNA Translation

mRNA translation is the process by which ribosomes read the sequence of an mRNA molecule to synthesize a corresponding polypeptide chain. This process involves the decoding of codons in the mRNA, where each triplet of nucleotides specifies a particular amino acid, leading to the formation of a protein.
Triplet Codon Reading

Triplet codon reading refers to the mechanism by which the ribosome interprets the mRNA sequence in sets of three nucleotides, or codons, without overlapping. This means that each codon is read independently, allowing for a clear and systematic translation of the genetic information into a sequence of amino acids.
