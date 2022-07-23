In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A doublet with overlaps?
A doublet with overlaps?
A triplet without overlaps?
A triplet with overlaps?
A quadruplet with overlaps?
Identify and describe the steps that lead to the secretion of proteins from eukaryotic cells.
The amino acid sequence of a portion of a polypeptide is
N...Cys-Pro-Ala-Met-Gly-His-Lys...C
What is the mRNA sequence encoding this polypeptide fragment? Use N to represent any nucleotide, Pu to represent a purine, and Py to represent a pyrimidine. Label the 5′ and 3′ ends of the mRNA.