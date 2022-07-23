Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 21e
Chapter 9, Problem 21e

In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A quadruplet without overlaps?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The poly-AC mRNA sequence (ACACACAC...) is being translated using a mechanism that reads the genetic code as quadruplets (groups of four nucleotides) without overlaps. This means each set of four nucleotides will be treated as a codon to specify an amino acid.
Identify the repeating sequence: The mRNA sequence is poly-AC, which repeats as ACACACAC... indefinitely. This repeating pattern will determine the codons formed when read in quadruplets.
Divide the sequence into quadruplets: Since the translation mechanism reads four nucleotides at a time, the sequence will be divided into codons like ACAC, ACAC, ACAC, and so on.
Determine the amino acid encoded by the codon: Use the genetic code table to identify the amino acid specified by the codon ACAC. Note that the genetic code typically uses triplets, so this step involves understanding how the quadruplet reading frame might alter the standard genetic code interpretation.
Predict the pattern of amino acids: Since the sequence is repetitive and the codon ACAC is consistently formed, the resulting amino acid pattern will also be repetitive, corresponding to the amino acid encoded by ACAC in the quadruplet reading frame.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how sequences of nucleotides in DNA and RNA are translated into amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. It consists of codons, which are triplets of nucleotides, but in this case, the question refers to reading the sequence in quadruplets. Each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:43
The Genetic Code

Translation Mechanism

Translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins using mRNA as a template. In this experiment, the translation is specified to occur in quadruplets, meaning that every four nucleotides will be read together as a single unit. This differs from the standard triplet reading, which typically results in a different set of amino acids being produced.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:58
Translation initiation

Amino Acid Sequence

The amino acid sequence is the order of amino acids in a protein, which determines its structure and function. In the context of the question, the sequence of amino acids produced from the poly-AC mRNA will depend on how the quadruplets are interpreted. Each unique quadruplet corresponds to a specific amino acid, and understanding this relationship is crucial for predicting the resulting protein structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Sequencing Difficulties
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as

A doublet with overlaps?

678
views
Textbook Question

In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as

A triplet without overlaps?

558
views
Textbook Question

In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as

A triplet with overlaps?

776
views
Textbook Question

In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as

A quadruplet with overlaps?

581
views
Textbook Question

Identify and describe the steps that lead to the secretion of proteins from eukaryotic cells.

503
views
Textbook Question

The amino acid sequence of a portion of a polypeptide is

N...Cys-Pro-Ala-Met-Gly-His-Lys...C

What is the mRNA sequence encoding this polypeptide fragment? Use N to represent any nucleotide, Pu to represent a purine, and Py to represent a pyrimidine. Label the 5′ and 3′ ends of the mRNA.

914
views