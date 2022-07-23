Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein. What is the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this sequence?
In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.
What was the result of studies of synthetic mRNAs composed exclusively of cytosine?
What term is used to identify a functional protein like this one formed when two identical polypeptides join together?
Describe how the codon for phenylalanine was identified.
What result was obtained for synthetic mRNAs containing AG repeats, that is, AGAGAGAG...?
Predict the results of experiments examining GCUA repeats.
Several lines of experimental evidence pointed to a triplet genetic code. Identify three pieces of information that supported the triplet hypothesis of genetic code structure.