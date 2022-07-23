Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 2b

In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.
What was the result of studies of synthetic mRNAs composed exclusively of cytosine?

1
Understand the context: The genetic code was deciphered by studying how synthetic mRNA sequences direct the synthesis of polypeptides in a cell-free system. Synthetic mRNAs composed of only one type of nucleotide (e.g., cytosine) were used to determine which amino acids were encoded by specific codons.
Recall the codon structure: Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify an amino acid. For a synthetic mRNA composed exclusively of cytosine (C), the codons would be CCC, CCC, and so on.
Determine the amino acid encoded by the codon CCC: Using the genetic code table, identify the amino acid that corresponds to the codon CCC. This codon is known to encode the amino acid proline (Pro).
Predict the resulting polypeptide: Since the synthetic mRNA is composed entirely of cytosine, the ribosome would repeatedly translate the codon CCC, resulting in a polypeptide chain made entirely of proline residues.
Summarize the findings: The studies of synthetic mRNAs composed exclusively of cytosine demonstrated that the codon CCC specifies the amino acid proline, and the resulting polypeptide would be a homopolymer of proline.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how the sequence of nucleotides in mRNA is translated into amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. It consists of codons, which are triplets of nucleotides, each corresponding to a specific amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis.
Synthetic mRNA

Synthetic mRNA refers to artificially created strands of messenger RNA that can be designed to contain specific sequences of nucleotides. These synthetic mRNAs are used in experiments to study gene expression, protein synthesis, and the effects of different nucleotide compositions on translation.
Polycytidylic Acid (Poly-C)

Polycytidylic acid, or Poly-C, is a synthetic mRNA composed entirely of cytosine nucleotides. Studies involving Poly-C have shown that it predominantly codes for the amino acid proline during translation, illustrating how the composition of mRNA influences the resulting protein synthesis.
Textbook Question

Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein. What is the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this sequence?

Textbook Question

Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein.

What term is used to identify a functional protein like this one formed when two identical polypeptides join together?

Textbook Question

In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.

Describe how the codon for phenylalanine was identified.

Textbook Question

In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.

What result was obtained for synthetic mRNAs containing AG repeats, that is, AGAGAGAG...?

Textbook Question

In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.

Predict the results of experiments examining GCUA repeats.

Textbook Question

Several lines of experimental evidence pointed to a triplet genetic code. Identify three pieces of information that supported the triplet hypothesis of genetic code structure.

