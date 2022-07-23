Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 1a

Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein. What is the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this sequence?

Identify the DNA template strand sequence provided: 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′.
Determine the complementary mRNA sequence by transcribing the DNA template strand. Remember that RNA uses uracil (U) instead of thymine (T). The complementary mRNA sequence will be 5′-AUGCAUCCGAUUGCCUCAUUCGAUUGA-3′.
Divide the mRNA sequence into codons (groups of three nucleotides), starting from the 5′ end. For example: AUG, CAU, CCG, etc.
Use the genetic code to translate each codon into its corresponding amino acid. For instance, AUG codes for methionine (start codon), and so on. Continue translating until you encounter a stop codon (e.g., UGA).
Write down the amino acid sequence produced from the translation process. This sequence represents the polypeptide that will pair with another identical polypeptide to form the functional protein.

DNA Transcription

DNA transcription is the process by which a segment of DNA is copied into RNA by the enzyme RNA polymerase. The DNA template strand is read in the 3' to 5' direction, and the resulting RNA strand is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction. This process is crucial for producing messenger RNA (mRNA), which carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
Translation and Codons

Translation is the process by which the mRNA sequence is decoded to synthesize a polypeptide chain. The mRNA is read in sets of three nucleotides called codons, each of which corresponds to a specific amino acid. Understanding the genetic code, which maps codons to amino acids, is essential for determining the amino acid sequence of the resulting polypeptide.
Polypeptide Structure

Polypeptides are chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, and they can fold into specific three-dimensional structures to form functional proteins. The sequence of amino acids, determined by the mRNA, dictates how the polypeptide will fold and function. In the context of the question, knowing how polypeptides can join in pairs to form functional proteins is important for understanding protein structure and function.
