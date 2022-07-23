In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.
Describe how the codon for phenylalanine was identified.
What was the result of studies of synthetic mRNAs composed exclusively of cytosine?
What result was obtained for synthetic mRNAs containing AG repeats, that is, AGAGAGAG...?
Several lines of experimental evidence pointed to a triplet genetic code. Identify three pieces of information that supported the triplet hypothesis of genetic code structure.
Outline the events that occur during initiation of translation in E. coli.
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Identify the sequence and polarity of the mRNA transcribed from this fragmentary template-strand sequence.