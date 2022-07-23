In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.
What was the result of studies of synthetic mRNAs composed exclusively of cytosine?
In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.
What was the result of studies of synthetic mRNAs composed exclusively of cytosine?
In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.
What result was obtained for synthetic mRNAs containing AG repeats, that is, AGAGAGAG...?
In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.
Predict the results of experiments examining GCUA repeats.
Outline the events that occur during initiation of translation in E. coli.
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Identify the sequence and polarity of the mRNA transcribed from this fragmentary template-strand sequence.
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Assume the mRNA is written in the correct reading frame. Determine the amino acid sequence encoded by this fragment. Identify the N- and C-terminal directions of the polypeptide.