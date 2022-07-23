Untranslated Regions (UTRs)

Untranslated regions (UTRs) are segments of mRNA that are not translated into protein. They are found at both the 5' and 3' ends of the mRNA molecule and are crucial for regulating translation efficiency, stability, and localization of the mRNA. The 5' UTR often contains regulatory elements that influence ribosome binding, while the 3' UTR can affect mRNA stability and degradation.