An experiment by Khorana and his colleagues translated a synthetic mRNA containing repeats of the trinucelotide UUG.
What is the result obtained from each reading frame?
How does the result of this experiment help confirm the triplet nature of the genetic code?
The human β-globin polypeptide contains 146 amino acids. How many mRNA nucleotides are required to encode this polypeptide?
The following figure contains several examples of the Shine–Dalgarno sequence. Using the seven Shine–Dalgarno sequences from E. coli, determine the consensus sequence and describe its location relative to the start codon.
A research scientist is interested in producing human insulin in the bacterial species E. coli. Will the genetic code allow the production of human proteins from bacterial cells? Explain why or why not.
Explain why it is not feasible to insert the entire human insulin gene into E. coli and anticipate the production of insulin.