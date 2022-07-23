An experiment by Khorana and his colleagues translated a synthetic mRNA containing repeats of the trinucelotide UUG.
How many reading frames are possible in this mRNA?
What is the result obtained from each reading frame?
How does the result of this experiment help confirm the triplet nature of the genetic code?
The mature mRNA transcribed from the human β-globin gene is considerably longer than the sequence needed to encode the 146–amino acid polypeptide. Give the names of three sequences located on the mature β-globin mRNA but not translated.
The following figure contains several examples of the Shine–Dalgarno sequence. Using the seven Shine–Dalgarno sequences from E. coli, determine the consensus sequence and describe its location relative to the start codon.
A research scientist is interested in producing human insulin in the bacterial species E. coli. Will the genetic code allow the production of human proteins from bacterial cells? Explain why or why not.