13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Alkenes
Problem 13.38
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names:
a. trans-2-Pentene
b. trans-3,4-Dimethyl-3-hexene
c. 2-Methyl-1,3-butadiene
d. trans-3-Heptene
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Rules for Naming Alkenes Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice