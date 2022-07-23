Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
For each of the following proteins, note whether the main secondary structure feature is α helix, β-pleated sheet, or both.
e. hexokinase

1
Understand the secondary structure of proteins: Proteins have two main types of secondary structures, α helices and β-pleated sheets, which are stabilized by hydrogen bonding between the backbone atoms of the polypeptide chain.
Research the structure of hexokinase: Hexokinase is an enzyme that plays a role in glycolysis by catalyzing the phosphorylation of glucose. Its structure includes both α helices and β-pleated sheets.
Analyze the role of α helices and β-pleated sheets in hexokinase: The α helices often contribute to the enzyme's stability and flexibility, while the β-pleated sheets may form the core of the protein, providing structural support.
Conclude that hexokinase contains both α helices and β-pleated sheets as part of its secondary structure, which is common in many enzymes to allow for their complex functions.
To confirm this information, refer to structural biology databases or scientific literature that detail the 3D structure of hexokinase, such as the Protein Data Bank (PDB).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Secondary Structure of Proteins

The secondary structure of proteins refers to the local folded structures that form within a polypeptide due to hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms. The two most common types are α helices, which are coiled structures, and β-pleated sheets, which are formed by parallel or antiparallel strands. Understanding these structures is crucial for analyzing protein function and stability.
Secondary Protein Structure Example 2

Hexokinase Structure

Hexokinase is an enzyme that plays a key role in glucose metabolism by catalyzing the phosphorylation of glucose to glucose-6-phosphate. Its structure includes various secondary structural elements, predominantly α helices and β sheets, which contribute to its functional conformation. Recognizing the specific secondary structure features of hexokinase aids in understanding its enzymatic mechanism.
Structural Formula Concept 2

Protein Folding and Function

The folding of proteins into their secondary structures is essential for their overall three-dimensional shape and function. The specific arrangement of α helices and β sheets influences how a protein interacts with other molecules and performs its biological role. Analyzing the secondary structure can provide insights into the protein's stability, activity, and potential interactions.
Logarithmic Functions
