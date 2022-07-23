Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
b. disulfide bridge
b. disulfide bridge
d. salt bridges between polypeptides
For each of the following proteins, note whether the main secondary structure feature is α helix, β-pleated sheet, or both.
a. collagen
e. hexokinase
Indicate what type(s) of intermolecular forces are disrupted and what level of protein structure is changed by the following denaturing treatments:
a. an egg placed in water at 100 °C and boiled for 10 minutes
c. egg whites whipped in a mixing bowl to make meringue