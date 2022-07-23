Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Indicate what type(s) of intermolecular forces are disrupted and what level of protein structure is changed by the following denaturing treatments:
c. egg whites whipped in a mixing bowl to make meringue

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that denaturation refers to the process where a protein loses its native structure due to external stress or compounds, without breaking its primary structure (sequence of amino acids).
Recognize that whipping egg whites introduces mechanical stress, which disrupts the intermolecular forces stabilizing the protein's higher-order structures.
Identify the types of intermolecular forces disrupted: hydrogen bonds and hydrophobic interactions are primarily affected by the mechanical agitation caused by whipping.
Determine the level of protein structure affected: the secondary (α-helices and β-sheets) and tertiary (overall 3D folding) structures are disrupted, while the primary structure remains intact.
Conclude that whipping egg whites denatures the proteins by unfolding them, allowing them to form new interactions and create a stable foam structure, which is essential for meringue formation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence their physical properties. In proteins, these forces include hydrogen bonds, ionic interactions, and van der Waals forces. When egg whites are whipped, air is incorporated, disrupting these forces and leading to the unfolding of protein structures.
Protein Structure Levels

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary (amino acid sequence), secondary (alpha helices and beta sheets), tertiary (3D folding), and quaternary (multiple polypeptide chains). Whipping egg whites primarily affects the secondary and tertiary structures, as the mechanical action disrupts the hydrogen bonds and other interactions that maintain these configurations.
Denaturation

Denaturation refers to the process where proteins lose their native structure due to external stressors, such as heat or mechanical agitation. In the case of whipped egg whites, the physical action of whipping causes the proteins to unfold and aggregate, forming a stable foam. This change is crucial for creating meringue, as it alters the texture and stability of the egg whites.
