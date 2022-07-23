Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?

Identify the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA as polynucleotide chains composed of nucleotides.
Understand that each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that the two strands are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases.
Note that adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) through two hydrogen bonds, and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G) through three hydrogen bonds.
Acknowledge that these hydrogen bonds create the double helix structure of DNA, providing stability and specificity in base pairing.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Base Pairing

Base pairing is the fundamental mechanism by which the two strands of DNA are held together. In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G) through hydrogen bonds. This specific pairing ensures the stability of the double helix structure and allows for accurate replication and transcription of genetic information.
Hydrogen Bonds

Hydrogen bonds are weak interactions that occur between the nitrogenous bases of the two DNA strands. Each base pair is connected by hydrogen bonds, with A-T pairs forming two hydrogen bonds and C-G pairs forming three. Although individually weak, the cumulative effect of many hydrogen bonds contributes significantly to the overall stability of the DNA molecule.
Double Helix Structure

The double helix structure of DNA refers to its twisted ladder-like shape, formed by two long strands of nucleotides running in opposite directions. This configuration not only protects the genetic information but also facilitates the processes of replication and transcription. The helical shape is stabilized by the interactions between the base pairs and the sugar-phosphate backbone of the strands.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the differences in the two ends of a nucleic acid.

Textbook Question

Draw the dinucleotide AT that would be found in DNA. Label the 5' and 3' ends of your structure. Identify the phosphodiester bond.

Textbook Question

Describe the orientation of antiparallel strands in DNA. Use the terms 3' and 5' in your description.

Textbook Question

Write the base sequence and label the 3' and 5' ends of the complementary strand for a segment of DNA with the following base sequences:

b. 5'CCCCTTTT3'

Textbook Question

Write the base sequence and label the 3' and 5' ends of the complementary strand for a segment of DNA with the following base sequences:

d. 5'CGCGATATTA3'

Textbook Question

Fill in the following table with the analogous nucleic acid structures:

