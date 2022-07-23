5' and 3' Ends

The terms 5' (five prime) and 3' (three prime) refer to the directionality of the DNA strands. The 5' end has a phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar, while the 3' end has a hydroxyl group attached to the third carbon. Labeling these ends is important for understanding the orientation of the DNA strands and how they interact during processes like transcription and replication.