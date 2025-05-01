Problem 78
Provide a reason why there is no vaccine for the common cold.
Problem 80
How is CRISPR different from earlier recombinant DNA techniques?
Problem 84a
Oxytocin is a small peptide hormone involved in the process of birthing and lactation. It contains the nine amino acids shown.
CYIQNCPLG
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
Problem 85a
Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.
SYSMQHFRWGKPV
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
Problem 85b
Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.
SYSMQHFRWGKPV
b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.
Problem 85c
Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.
SYSMQHFRWGKPV
c. Suggest a complementary template DNA sequence based on the mRNA sequence suggested in part b.
Problem 86b
If the DNA chromosomes of humans contain 20% cytosine, what is the percent of guanine, adenine, and thymine?
Problem 87
A protein contains 35 amino acids. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA code for this protein?
Problem 88
The DNA double helix can unwind, or denature, at temperatures between 90 °C and 99 °C. Denaturing occurs when H bonds are broken. Which of the following strands of DNA would be expected to denature at a higher temperature? Provide an explanation.
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Back