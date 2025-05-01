Problem 42c
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
c. ribosome
Problem 44
Name two components common to all viruses.
Problem 45
How does a vaccine protect against a viral disease?
Problem 49
Describe the function of a vector.
Problem 50
Describe the structure of a plasmid.
Problem 51
Describe how restriction enzymes are used in recombinant DNA technology.
Problem 52
CRISPR was first discovered as a defense mechanism in what organism?
Problem 54
Name the gene that tags other genes through fluorescent coloring.
Problem 55b
Identify each of the following bases as a pyrimidine or a purine:
b. adenine
Problem 55e
Identify each of the following bases as a pyrimidine or a purine:
e. guanine
Problem 57c
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
c. dGMP
Problem 58a
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
a. dTMP
Problem 58d
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
d. GMP
Problem 59
How do the bases thymine and uracil differ?
Problem 61
Fill in the following table comparing structural similarities between proteins and nucleic acids:
Problem 63b
Write the complementary base sequence for each of the following DNA segments. Indicate the 5' and the 3' ends.
b. 5'ATAGCCCTTACTGG3'
Problem 64a
Match the following statements with mRNA, rRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes
Problem 65b
Match the following statements with mRNA, rRNA, or tRNA:
b. contains anticodons
Problem 66a
List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:
a. threonine
Problem 67a
List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:
a. valine
Problem 67c
List the possible codons for each of the following amino acids:
c. histidine
Problem 68b
Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
b. CCA
Problem 69a
Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
a. UUG
Problem 69c
Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
c. AUC
Problem 71b
Provide the three-letter amino acid sequence expected from each of the following mRNA segments:
b. 5'CUA|AGC|UUC|AAC|UGG3'
Problem 73
What is the one-letter amino acid sequence formed from the following mRNA that codes for a pentapeptide that is an endorphin called Met-enkephalin?
5'AUG|UAC|GGU|GGA|UUU|AUG|UAA3'
Problem 75c
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
c. GAA
Problem 76a
A base substitution changes a codon for an enzyme from GCC to GCA. Why is there no change in the amino acid order in the protein?
Problem 76b
In sickle-cell anemia, a base substitution in the hemoglobin gene replaces glutamate (a polar amino acid) with valine. Why does the replacement of one amino acid cause such a drastic change in biological function?
Problem 77a
A base substitution for an enzyme replaces leucine (a nonpolar amino acid) with alanine. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Back