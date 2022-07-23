Skip to main content
Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of MetabolismProblem 61c
Chapter 8, Problem 61c

Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
c. valine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem asks us to identify the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of the amino acid valine. This involves understanding the metabolic pathways of amino acid catabolism.
Recall the metabolic fate of valine: Valine is a branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) that undergoes catabolism primarily in muscle tissue. It is converted into intermediates that enter the citric acid cycle (TCA cycle).
Identify the key steps in valine catabolism: Valine is first transaminated to form α-ketoisovalerate. This intermediate undergoes oxidative decarboxylation to form isobutyryl-CoA.
Determine the final metabolic substrate: Isobutyryl-CoA is further metabolized to form succinyl-CoA, which is an intermediate in the citric acid cycle. Succinyl-CoA can be used for energy production or gluconeogenesis.
Conclude the answer: The carbon atoms of valine are ultimately converted into succinyl-CoA, which is the metabolic substrate produced from valine catabolism.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Metabolism

Amino acid metabolism involves the biochemical processes that break down amino acids for energy or convert them into other compounds. Each amino acid can be transformed into various metabolic substrates, depending on its structure and the pathways available in the organism. Understanding these pathways is crucial for identifying the specific substrates produced from amino acids like valine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Valine Catabolism

Valine is a branched-chain amino acid that undergoes catabolism primarily in muscle tissue. The breakdown of valine leads to the production of propionyl-CoA, which can enter the citric acid cycle or be converted into glucose through gluconeogenesis. This process highlights the role of valine not only as a building block for proteins but also as a significant energy source.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:06
Intro to Amino Acid Catabolism Concept 1

Metabolic Substrates

Metabolic substrates are the molecules that serve as the starting materials for metabolic reactions. In the context of amino acids, these substrates can include intermediates that enter various metabolic pathways, such as the citric acid cycle or gluconeogenesis. Identifying the specific substrates produced from valine is essential for understanding its role in energy metabolism and overall physiological function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:32
Enzyme-Substrate Complex Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why diabetics produce high levels of ketone bodies.

1433
views
Textbook Question

Capric acid is a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].

a. Draw fatty acyl capric acid activated for β oxidation.

750
views
Textbook Question

Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:

a. alanine

424
views
Textbook Question

Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:

c. cysteine

457
views
Textbook Question

Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:

a. glycolysis

27
views
Textbook Question

Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:

b. citric acid cycle

1343
views