Explain why diabetics produce high levels of ketone bodies.
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
a. alanine
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
c. valine
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
a. glycolysis
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
b. citric acid cycle
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
c. β oxidation