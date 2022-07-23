Skip to main content
Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 63a

Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
a. glycolysis

1
Understand that glycolysis is a catabolic process where glucose is broken down into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH.
Recall that glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell, which is the fluid-filled space outside the organelles.
Recognize that the cytoplasm provides the necessary enzymes and environment for the glycolysis pathway to proceed.
Note that glycolysis is an anaerobic process, meaning it does not require oxygen to occur.
Summarize that the location of glycolysis in the cell is the cytoplasm, which is common to both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis

Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH in the process. This pathway is crucial for cellular respiration and occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell, making it accessible for both aerobic and anaerobic organisms.
Catabolic Processes

Catabolic processes refer to metabolic pathways that break down molecules into smaller units, releasing energy stored in chemical bonds. These processes are essential for cellular energy production and include glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation, among others.
Cellular Location

The cellular location of metabolic processes is vital for understanding how cells manage energy and resources. Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm, while other processes like the citric acid cycle and oxidative phosphorylation take place in the mitochondria, highlighting the compartmentalization of cellular functions.
