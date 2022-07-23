Textbook Question
Identify each pathway as anabolic or catabolic
b. citric acid cycle
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
c. cysteine
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
a. glycolysis
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
b. citric acid cycle
Identify each pathway as anabolic or catabolic.
a. gluconeogenesis
Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
b. fatty acid