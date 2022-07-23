Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 12b

Name the straight-chain alkanes or cycloalkanes whose structure or formula is shown:
(b) Line drawing of a pentagon representing a cyclic alkane structure.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of hydrocarbon structure shown in the image. Determine whether it is a straight-chain alkane or a cycloalkane based on the arrangement of carbon atoms.
Step 2: Count the number of carbon atoms in the structure. For straight-chain alkanes, this will determine the base name of the compound. For cycloalkanes, count the carbons in the ring structure.
Step 3: Refer to Table 4.1 to match the number of carbon atoms to the corresponding alkane name (e.g., methane for 1 carbon, ethane for 2 carbons, etc.). For cycloalkanes, use the prefix 'cyclo-' followed by the alkane name from Table 4.2.
Step 4: Check for any substituents or branches in the structure. If present, identify their position and name them according to IUPAC nomenclature rules.
Step 5: Combine the base name with any substituents or prefixes to form the complete name of the compound. Ensure the name follows proper IUPAC conventions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkanes

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, connected by single bonds. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Alkanes can be straight-chain (normal) or branched, and their names are derived from the number of carbon atoms, such as methane (1 carbon), ethane (2 carbons), and so on.
Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a type of alkane where the carbon atoms are arranged in a ring structure. They have the general formula CnH2n, which reflects the fact that they contain two fewer hydrogen atoms than their straight-chain counterparts due to the formation of the ring. Common examples include cyclopropane (3 carbons) and cyclohexane (6 carbons).
Structural Formulas

Structural formulas represent the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how the atoms are bonded to each other. They can be depicted in various ways, including Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas. Understanding structural formulas is crucial for identifying the type of hydrocarbon, whether it is a straight-chain alkane, branched alkane, or cycloalkane, based on the connectivity of the carbon atoms.
