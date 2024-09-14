Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 13b

Write the condensed structure for the straight-chain alkanes shown:
(b) methane

1
Understand that methane is the simplest alkane, consisting of one carbon atom bonded to four hydrogen atoms.
Recall that a condensed structural formula represents the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without showing all the individual bonds explicitly.
Write the condensed structure for methane by placing the carbon atom (C) at the center and listing the four hydrogen atoms (H) directly bonded to it.
Express the condensed structure as CH₄, where the subscript indicates the number of hydrogen atoms bonded to the carbon atom.
Verify that the condensed structure follows the general formula for alkanes, CₙH₂ₙ₊₂, where n = 1 for methane.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkanes

Alkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' represents the number of carbon atoms. Alkanes are saturated compounds, meaning they contain the maximum number of hydrogen atoms possible for the given number of carbon atoms, making them relatively stable and unreactive.
Methane

Methane is the simplest alkane, consisting of one carbon atom bonded to four hydrogen atoms, represented by the chemical formula CH4. It is a colorless, odorless gas at room temperature and is a primary component of natural gas. Methane serves as a significant energy source and is also a key greenhouse gas, contributing to climate change.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For methane, the condensed formula is simply CH4, indicating that one carbon atom is bonded to four hydrogen atoms. This format is useful for quickly conveying the composition and connectivity of small organic molecules.
