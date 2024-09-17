Skip to main content
Write the condensed structure for the straight-chain alkanes shown:
(c) hexane

Step 1: Understand the structure of hexane. Hexane is a straight-chain alkane with six carbon atoms connected in a continuous chain, and each carbon is saturated with hydrogen atoms to fulfill the octet rule.
Step 2: Recall the general formula for alkanes, which is CnH2n+2. For hexane (n = 6), the molecular formula is C6H14.
Step 3: Write the expanded structure of hexane. Arrange six carbon atoms in a straight chain, and attach enough hydrogen atoms to each carbon to ensure that each carbon forms four bonds.
Step 4: Convert the expanded structure into a condensed structure. In a condensed structure, each carbon atom is written along with the number of hydrogen atoms directly attached to it. For hexane, the condensed structure is CH3(CH2)4CH3.
Step 5: Verify the condensed structure by counting the total number of carbon and hydrogen atoms to ensure it matches the molecular formula C6H14.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkanes

Alkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' represents the number of carbon atoms. Alkanes are saturated compounds, meaning they contain the maximum number of hydrogen atoms possible for a given number of carbon atoms.
Straight-chain Alkanes

Straight-chain alkanes are alkanes in which the carbon atoms are arranged in a linear sequence without any branching. This structure affects their physical properties, such as boiling and melting points, which generally increase with the length of the carbon chain. Hexane, for example, is a straight-chain alkane with six carbon atoms.
Condensed Structural Formula

The condensed structural formula is a way of representing a molecule that shows the arrangement of atoms without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For hexane, the condensed formula is written as C6H14, indicating that it contains six carbon atoms and fourteen hydrogen atoms. This format simplifies the representation of larger molecules while still conveying essential structural information.
