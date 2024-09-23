Skip to main content
Ch.5 Chemical Reactions
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
Write the products of the following reactions:
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of chemical reaction depicted in the image (e.g., synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion). This will help determine the general pattern of reactants and products.
Examine the reactants shown in the image and determine their chemical formulas. Ensure you understand the molecular structure and bonding of each reactant.
Apply the rules of chemical reactions to predict the products. For example, in a synthesis reaction, two reactants combine to form a single product, while in a decomposition reaction, a single reactant breaks down into multiple products.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction. Ensure that the number of atoms for each element is equal on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass.
Double-check the chemical formulas of the products to ensure they are correct based on the reaction type and the reactants provided. Verify that the equation is properly balanced and follows chemical principles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reactions

Chemical reactions involve the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. Understanding the types of reactions, such as synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, and double replacement, is essential for predicting the products formed. Each reaction type has specific characteristics that dictate the outcome and the nature of the products.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the quantitative relationship between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced, based on balanced chemical equations. Mastery of stoichiometry is crucial for determining the correct proportions of reactants needed to achieve desired products.
Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is the process of ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This reflects the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. A balanced equation is essential for accurately predicting the products and understanding the stoichiometric relationships in the reaction.
