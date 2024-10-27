Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet MoleculesProblem 42
Chapter 3, Problem 42

If one sweetener packet of Splenda, Sweet’N Low, or Equal has the same sweetness as two tablespoons of sugar, according to Table 6.2, which of the packets contains the smallest amount of the sweetener?

Step 1: Refer to Table 6.2 in your textbook or provided materials to find the amount of sweetener in each packet of Splenda, Sweet'N Low, and Equal.
Step 2: Identify the sweetness equivalence of each packet compared to sugar, which is stated as equivalent to two tablespoons of sugar.
Step 3: Compare the actual amount of sweetener (in grams or milligrams) listed for each packet in the table.
Step 4: Determine which packet contains the smallest amount of sweetener by analyzing the numerical values provided in the table.
Step 5: Conclude which sweetener packet has the smallest amount based on your comparison, ensuring you understand the relationship between sweetness equivalence and the quantity of sweetener.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sweetness Comparison

Understanding sweetness comparison is crucial for evaluating artificial sweeteners against sugar. Sweetness is often measured in terms of how much of a sweetener is needed to achieve the same level of sweetness as a standard amount of sugar. In this context, knowing how many packets of each sweetener equate to the sweetness of two tablespoons of sugar helps determine which has the least amount of sweetener.
Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners, such as Splenda, Sweet’N Low, and Equal, are synthetic sugar substitutes that provide sweetness with fewer calories. Each sweetener has a different potency, meaning that a smaller amount can achieve the same sweetness level as a larger amount of sugar. Familiarity with the specific sweetening power of each product is essential for answering the question accurately.

Measurement Units

Measurement units are vital for comparing quantities of sweeteners and sugar. In this scenario, understanding how to convert tablespoons of sugar into equivalent amounts of sweeteners (packets) is necessary. This involves knowing the conversion rates provided in the referenced table, which allows for a clear comparison of the amounts contained in each sweetener packet.
