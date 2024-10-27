Lactulose is a disaccharide used in the treatment of chronic constipation. Its formal name is galactose β(1→4) fructose.
(a) Draw the structure of lactulose.
Identify a disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
(a) ordinary table sugar
Based on the sweetness index in Table 6.2, if you tasted a drop of each of the syrups below, which would taste the sweetest?
(a) light corn syrup (100% glucose)
Describe the similarities and differences of the following polysaccharides:
(a) amylose and amylopectin
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
(a) not digestible by humans
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
(d) produces maltose during digestion